REPORT: MSU Newcomer is Top Transfer WR in the Nation
Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray was one of the Spartans' top additions from the transfer portal this offseason.
In fact, Pro Football Focus has McCray as the highest transfer wide receiver of the offseason.
In two seasons at Kent State, McCray dominated, catching 81 passes for over 1,300 receiving yards to go along with 13 career receiving touchdowns. This offensive production has earned the Avon, Indiana native a career PFF grade of 84.8, which was the highest of any transfer pass catcher.
The former Golden Flashes wideout was named to the All-MAC teams in both seasons as a starter. McCray has also proven that he can be a threat at the FBS level, as last season he caught a 29-yard touchdown against the Pitt Panthers out of the ACC.
Entering his redshirt junior season, McCray will be a key piece of the Spartans offense. With the addition of McCray and a bolstered offensive line, Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles will be in a much-improved situation compared to his first season as the starter for the Green and White.
The addition of McCray will also help Spartans’ star wide receiver Nick Marsh, who had a phenomenal freshman season. Marsh will only improve as it will be tougher for opposing defenses to scheme around him, like last season where he was the most dangerous weapon on the outside for Jonathan Smith’s offense.
McCray will have all spring to build a rapport with Chiles, as Michigan State started spring practices on Tuesday.
This offseason, Nebraska brought in transfer wide receiver Dane Key out of Kentucky. Key was ranked fourth on the PFF list, with a career grade of 78.4. The Cornhuskers are in a similar position as the Spartans, as they are also trying to give their young talented quarterback more offensive threats.
Michigan State has proven to be a successful program when it comes to developing wide receivers that have an impact at the next level. Spartans wide receiver coach Coleman Hawkins was crucial in the development of NFL wide receivers Keon Coleman, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.
Former Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. could be added to the list of wide receivers in the league. Foster participated in the Spartans' Pro Day and is projected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
