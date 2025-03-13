Three Stock Risers After Spartan Pro Day
Michigan State had 14 players participate in its Pro Day on Wednesday. While none of them were invited to the NFL Combine this year, there were some Spartans who left some very strong impressions.
Let's take a look:
Nate Carter
The numbers were eye-popping for Carter for his Pro Day.
To start the day off, Carter repped 225 pounds 23 times and showed off his explosive athleticism with a 40-inch vertical and 10-feet-8-inch broad jump, which raised a ton of eyebrows in the room.
Carter looked strong, moved well and showed his speed and superior acceleration.
Afterward, he had an extremely positive attitude about his output, along with his Spartan teammates.
"We've all put the work in for three months for this one day," Carter said. "I believe we all did our jobs to show out. It was a blessing to see Spartan Nation be around us."
After being spurned from the NFL Combine and all of the All-Star games, Carter said he used that as motivation, telling reporters, "I felt like I was very underrated as far as the rest of the running backs coming out. I felt like I had an opportunity to be one of those guys. So that was my motivation coming in here, to make sure I did what I can to perform well."
It seems Carter did all he needed to do to earn himself a big stock boost heading into draft season.
Luke Newman
Newman was a huge standout on Wednesday for a variety of reasons.
The former Holy Cross transfer showed off just how explosive he can be, sporting a 35-inch vertical and putting up 29 reps on the bench press. In positional drills, he seemed to move extremely well and demonstrated the athleticism and power that make him such an intriguing prospect.
Newman noted his appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl as instrumental in him getting ready for this event.
"What I really thought was awesome about it was I got to play all three interior reps," he said on Wednesday. "Started out playing left guard, moved over to right guard, and at the end of the game, I got about 10 reps at center, so I got to showcase a lot of versatility."
Newman should feel great about his odds of finding a spot at the next level.
Maverick Hansen
Speaking of versatility, Hansen showed off his versatility all day long by pulling double duty-repping with both the offensive and defensive linemen. On top of the former Spartan captain's great testing during drills, he also turned some heads when he threw up 31 reps on the bench press to begin the day.
When he spoke to the media, Hansen was really proud of his effort and said the numbers were on par with what he had been expecting.
"I was hoping to PR and hit 35, but I'm happy with 31," he said. "I didn't decrease in strength, even though I've dropped some weight, so I'm not disappointed. I did what I was expecting to do, at least, so I'm pretty happy."
Hansen said he had dropped from 305 pounds down to 295 pounds in a matter of a few months but has no issue bulking back up if he were requested to by a team at the next level.
