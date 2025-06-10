More Receptions for MSU in 2025: McCray or Kelly?
The Michigan State Spartans must have a better passing attack in 2025 if they want to make a bowl game.
Jonathan Smith and his staff worked hard to bring in pass-catching talent for Aidan Chiles this offseason, as some of his top receivers from 2024 have departed.
Sophomore Nick Marsh will be the team’s top receiver and star player on offense, but he cannot be the only receiver who threatens a defense. That is where some of MSU’s transfer wide receivers come in.
Middle Tennessee’s Omari Kelly and Kent State’s Chrishon McCray were the first two transfer receivers to join the Spartans in the winter window. Both will have major roles as the team’s second and third receivers.
Neither player has established themselves as second or third yet, so let’s make the case for both receivers today.
Which new receiver will catch more passes in 2025: McCray or Kelly?
Kelly had a monster season for the Blue Raiders last season, catching 53 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns. He would have led the Spartans in receiving in 2024.
Kelly has also played at Auburn but played his best football at MTSU last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining, looking to make an impact for Smith’s offense.
Kelly is a big-play receiver, able to use his speed to take the top off defenses and make explosive plays downfield. MSU did not have a receiver outside of Marsh last season who could do that.
McCray was the lone offensive threat on a winless Golden Flashes team. It speaks to his talent that defenses needed to stop only him every play, and they still could not do it.
McCray fits the mold of receiver that Smith has had success with in the past. He is a small player (5-foot-10, 168 pounds) with shifty abilities who can make plays after the catch with the ball in his hands.
He had 40 receptions for 705 yards (which would have led MSU in receiving) and nine touchdowns. Because of his diverse route-running ability, McCray could be the transfer receiver who catches the most passes.
MSU overhauled its offense this offseason, aiming to improve significantly over its 2024 performance. These receivers should help tremendously.
