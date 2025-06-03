REPORT: Spartans' WR Room Gets Overlooked, Fair or No?
The Michigan State Spartans have a wide receiver corps that is going to be better than expected with key returners and pivotal transfer pieces. One recent national ranking completely overlooked the talent that the Spartans are bringing in at the position.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus released his "Top 10 receiving corps entering the 2025 season" and left the Spartans off the list entirely. With the uptick in talent that Michigan State will have on campus, there is a fair gripe that this program should have made the list.
With no surprise at all, Ohio State took the No. 1 spot following by Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Alabama to round out the top five. The only other Big Ten team that was mentioned besides the Buckeyes was Penn State, a similar situation to MSU with multiple key losses and transfer adds.
The Spartans deserve to be on this list solely because of standout sophomore Nick Marsh and what he is able to do at the receiver position. He was far and away Michigan State's top receiver last year, totaling 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns.
Marsh was heavily overshadowed in the Big Ten last season due to the Buckeyes possessing Jeremiah Smith, arguably the best player in college football last year and this upcoming season. Marsh is amongst the top Big Ten pass catchers, though, and should be recognized for his talents.
Besides Marsh, the Spartans brought in a pair of season-changing transfer wideouts: former Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Omari Kelly and former Kent State wide receiver Crishon McCray.
Both players had strong years at their respective schools, with Kelly earning 869 yards and four scores and McCray's 705 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. If they are able to bring that level of production to East Lansing, it will be a three-headed monster on the exterior.
The Spartans will also have super senior Alante Brown in a backup role after struggling wtih injuries early in the 2024 season. Valdosta State transfer Rodney Bullard and Central Michigan transfer Evan Boyd will also be apart of that second unit for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
Looking at the amount of depth and experience this team will have, there is a very strong case for why the Spartans are one of the 10-best receiving groups in the country entering next season. If quarterback Aidan Chiles keeps the ball out of the opponents' hands, this team will thrive immensely.
