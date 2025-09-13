Spartan Nation

Mark Dantonio talks Induction into MSU Athletics Hall of Fame

Dantonio is the all-time winningest coach in Michigan State football history.

Former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after he was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 12, 2025.
Former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after he was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 12, 2025.
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Legendary Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio was just inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Dantonio is the winningest head coach in Spartan football history, compiling a 114-57 overall record. Michigan State also won three Big Ten titles (2010, 2013, 2015) under his leadership and made a bowl game in 12 of his 13 years as the team's head coach.

See what he had to say about the honor on Friday down below.

Watch Mark Dantonio here:

On Monday, current MSU head coach Jonathan Smith talked to the media to preview Saturday's game against Youngstown State and also discuss last week's win over Boston College. Below is a partial transcript of Smith's opening statement.

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the press on Sept. 8, 2025.

“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

Michigan State TE Michael Masunas (81) tries to get some extra yards while being tackled against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025.

“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“Defensively --- Boston College, Coach O'Brien, the quarterback, they made it hard schematically. Felt like after the game we needed to be able to make the quarterback more uncomfortable.

“He (Lonergan) did a great job getting the ball out pretty quickly. There wasn't a lot of times he was just sit there, patting the ball, patting the ball. This thing is coming out pretty quick.”

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio on the field before the 2021 Peach Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

