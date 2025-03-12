Former MSU Spartan Likely To See Role Increase in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be headed toward a few rebuilding seasons following the moves the franchise has made this offseason. While they brought in a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, the Seahawks still have a slew of players who might not be on their way back to Seattle in 2025.
As the saying goes, "another man's trash is another man's treasure," the trash being the old players moving forward with their careers and the treasure being an opportunity for former Michigan State Spartan wide receiver Cody White to see an improved role in the pros in 2025.
White was an undrafted free agent that was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending two years, really one year, with the organization, White found his way to being a depth piece for the Seahawks in 2024.
The start of his NFL career has been slow, only bringing in eight receptions in 20 games played over his three seasons. Last season with the Seahawks, the former Spartan earned himself two receptions go for 44 yards, which at the moment is a career high for White.
The biggest game thus far in White's career came when he hauled in an average of 22 yards per reception against the Los Angeles Rams in that thrilling overtime loss for the Seahawks. Going into his fourth year, White is still searching for his first career touchdown pass, and it could be coming in 2025.
As it stands right now, White is listed as a second string option behind wide receiver Jake Bobo out of UCLA. The two could see some time split at the role, but compared to Bobo's first two seasons in the league, the job could be leaning more towards going to him.
White has proven that he can be a vital piece to an offense, lets look at what he was able to accomplish during his tenure with the Spartans. In three seasons, White brought in 1,967 receiving yards, averaging 655 yards per season. He also hauled in 12 collegiate career touchdowns, six of which came in his final season with the program.
If the Seahawks were to give White a chance at fighting for a starting role in 2025, it would be on the back of his training camp performance, not so much his collegiate numbers. But if anything has shown from former MSU products in the NFL, they will find a way to make it work.
