NFL Coach Gives Utmost Praise to Former Spartan Star Cody White
Former Michigan State star wide receiver Cody White has been making the most of his opportunities.
White, now a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks had spent most of this season on Seattle's practice squad. But last weekend, he was elevated to the active roster and made a significant contribution in the Seahawks' Week 9 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
White finished the game with 44 yards on two receptions. one of which was for 28 yards.
His coach, Mike Macdonald sung his praises this week.
"[C]ody's a guy similar to like what Coby's [Bryant] been doing and like what Josh Jobe's been doing on practice squad, having a hard time covering this dude and just does everything right all the time," Macdonald told reporters on Monday. "Plays extremely hard, knows all the spots, had a lot of confidence in him going out there. I know the guys were juiced to go give them an opportunity. So, we probably should have won the game because of what Cody was able to do. And that's frustrating because he earned some recognition last night."
White went undrafted in 2021 and would play 16 games in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday's game against the Rams was his first regular season game since.
"It's probably the best part of the job when you see guys grow and like, what gets you hooked is when guys do stuff one day that they haven't done the day before and to see hard work really pay off," Macdonald. " I mean, these guys, they work extremely hard, and a lot of them are working in the shadows to help the rest of the team. And we had a crew come visit us last week, and one of the people said that they wanted to be a force-multiplier for ... their squad. And [II] felt like some of these guys that are really working for our team are force-multipliers for us -- I think Cody's one of those people."
White played three seasons at Michigan State, where he recorded 66 receptions in his final year with the program (2017). He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and media that season.
