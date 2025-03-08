MSU Legend Kirk Cousins' Future May Have Neared a Settlement
Dating back to the end of last season to now, the fate of former Michigan State Spartan quarterback Kirk Cousins as a member of the Atlanta Falcons has been up in the air. However, there is now movement in what could be the decision surrounding Cousins' future in Atlanta.
Cousins and the Falcons agreed to a four-year, $180-million deal before the start of the 2024 season. While Cousins started his Falcons tenure as a crucial part to the starting offense, his struggles rendered him to the bench as Atlanta ended up banking on its rookie quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., to take the charge.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Friday that the MSU legend asked for a meeting to be held between himself and the Falcons' owner Arthur Blank surrounding what his future looks like in Atlanta. The meeting was held on Wednesday.
Cousins is about to go into his age 37 season in the NFL, so it makes sense as to why the veteran quarterback wants a role that is worth the money he has been issued. However, in Atlanta's eyes, it is fully prepared to do what's best for the franchise at the quarterback position, as seen above.
It will be difficult for the Falcons to search for a trade to get Cousins off their payroll, which means that if Cousins is no longer a fit in Atlanta, he will likely be cut. With over 42,000 passing yards and 288 career touchdowns in 164 regular season games, Cousins' resume alone could draw interest from another team.
The down part surrounding the former Spartan is how he played in 2024. Cousins was tied in last place among qualified quarterbacks in interceptions, which he threw in just 14 games played.
Several teams could use a quarterback in 2025, but we will all have to wait and see if Cousins will be in the starting role he desires, either in Atlanta or elsewhere.
Cousins spent four seasons at MSU and, to this day, is the program's all-time leader in pass completions (723), is second in passing yards (9,131) and second in passing touchdowns (66).
