New CFB 26 Video Game to Pay Programs, Spartans to Benefit
Turn on your controllers, grab a snack and settle into the new College Football 26 video game by EA Sports to help support the Michigan State Spartans' actual football program. Yes, a recent report announced that schools will be paid for how often a team is used in the new game.
Reported by Matt Liberman of cllct, schools' royalties will now be directly tied to the usage of each team in the new video game. Essentially, the more that people play with a certain school, the more royalty funds it will generate for that respective program.
"Electronic Arts has devised a new method of paying universities for the usage of their names, images and likenesses in the new game, and it ties royalties directly to how often the teams are used in game play," Liberman wrote.
After the blockbuster ratings and reviews that were given to the 2024 version of the game, many were begging for another updated copy, as last year's game garnered 1.7 billion streams, making it the most played sports game of all time. Much like how Madden NFL or NBA 2K releases an annual copy.
This year, fans, students, alumni and current players can actually impact their school's success just by using that school in the game. The higher your team finishes in the national rankings in the video game, the more real money will be generated for the royalty programs of whichever school is being used at the time.
This is a smart technique from EA to get more people to play the new game. The number of college football fans who will be spending hours per day grinding through with their favorite team is going to mean more as they know they are positively impacting their program's future.
EA Sports College Football 26 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles. The game is set to release on Thursday, July 10, with pre-order available to play the game three days early. If you want to help the Spartans gain some cash, sport the Green and White in the game.
It is hard to believe that you can actually create revenue for your favorite college football team through a video game, but in the new world of college athletics, nothing is surprising anymore.
