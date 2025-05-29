MSU Represented in College Football 26 Trailer
Michigan State fans were flabbergasted to see that their beloved Spartans were not represented on the deluxe edition of the EA Sports College Football 26 cover, which was revealed earlier this week.
On Thursday, EA Sports released its trailer for the latest edition of the College Football franchise, and this time, Michigan State was featured.
The Spartans were shown in the tunnel as they prepared to storm the field for their iconic "Thunderstruck" entrance.
As you can see, EA is already showcasing its updated rosters, as transfer defensive lineman Grady Kelly and transfer edge rusher David Santiago are shown alongside linebackers Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III.
In front of the group are transfer offensive linemen Matt Gulbin and Luka Vincic.
The trailer also included the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, and their incoming five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood, who will be on the cover of the deluxe edition.
EA announced it will have improved gameplay, consisting of "a swath of foundational football features like stunts and twists, custom zones, and improved blocking and coverage logic." The game will also have "over 2,800 new plays," "over 300 real-world coaches," an "advanced Wear & Tear system" with "Dynamic Substitutions that allow you to rotate players in and out on the fly, no pause screen needed."
There has also been an upgrade to having home-field advantage, with "enhanced Stadium Pulse effects," that will be effective even in the College Football Playoff.
The franchise is also bringing back "Trophy Room."
There are a number of new features coming as well, all of which you can read about here.
EA took into account fans' feedback, and it seems a lot of improvement has been made to an already beloved franchise. EA Sports College Football was reprised last year after a hiatus that had lasted over 10 years. But it's back for a second straight year, and it looks like it will be better than ever.
As the July 10 release date nears, more news will drop. Fans who pre-order the deluxe edition or the EA Sports MVP Bundle, which includes Madden NFL 26, will have early access to the game on July 7.
