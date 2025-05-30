Predicting MSU Players' Ratings for College Football 26
EA Sports revealed its covers for College Football 26 on Tuesday, along with a trailer on Thursday.
Last year, not a single Michigan State Spartan had a rating over 87 upon the College Football 25 release.
Former Spartan center Tanner Miller and tight end Jack Velling were the highest-rated Spartans, both initially receiving an 87 overall.
What will the ratings look like for the Spartans this year? Let's make some predictions:
WR Nick Marsh: 87
Marsh will be Michigan State's highest-rated player in College Football 26. He proved himself as one of the top up-and-coming wide receivers in the nation last year and will be Aidan Chiles' No. 1 option this season.
An experienced Marsh will put the Big Ten on notice, and with such high expectations, he will earn an 87 overall.
TE Jack Velling: 86
Velling didn't have the year he was expected to in his first season as a Spartan, and for that, his rating will get knocked back from where it was last year.
QB Aidan Chiles: 84
Chiles was an 81 overall when College Football 25 came out, and understandably so. The then-sophomore quarterback hadn't yet started a full season, and his talents were yet to be fully displayed.
Considering how overlooked Chiles has been this offseason, along with what was a shaky first year in East Lansing, EA won't give Chiles much grace here. But an 84 is a solid improvement from a year ago, and if he's to have the season we expect him to have, his overall will surely rise in the first ratings update.
S Nikai Martinez: 84
Martinez's initial rating in College Football 25 was a 78 overall, but he made the leap to an 82 in the first update, which came in early October (just two days before Michigan State's game against Ohio State.
With the veteran expected to be one of the leaders of Michigan State's secondary this season, if he stays healthy, Martinez should have a career season, and EA will be anticipating this as well. He comes in at an 84 overall, which might even be low.
WR Chrishon McCray: 84
McCray was one of Michigan State's biggest portal pickups and was a two-time all-conference honoree at Kent State.
His initial rating in College Football 25 was an 82, and that was before he turned in a career campaign. McCray will have an 84 overall, solely based on attributes, but expect his numbers to drop a bit, as he won't be the focal point in a deep wide receiver room that is led by Marsh.
OT Conner Moore: 83
FCS schools aren't included in the franchise, so it will be tough to base Moore's attributes on history. But as one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, he gets the nod as a solid 83 overall, and if he's as good as expected, that rating should rise with the first update.
