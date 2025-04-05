MSU Veteran Darius Snow Showing Glimpses of an Impactful Final Season
Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow isn't done with football yet. In fact, his ceiling is still to be reached.
Snow has been on the Spartans' roster since 2020 and has had a rollercoaster of a career since.
The soon-to-be sixth-year was a key part of Michigan State's 11-2 2021 squad, having started in the Spartans' last nine contests while playing in all 12 games.
The following year, Snow endured a season-ending injury in the very first game, and the year after that, he suffered another signifcant injury that had him miss the final six games.
Snow would return last year to play in all 12 games, posting 29 tackles. He made two starts.
The veteran hasn't quite been that same player we saw him in 2021 when he recorded a career-best 87 tackles as a safety -- his 61 solo tackles ranked fourth in the Big Ten.
But this next season, Snow has an opportunity to go out with his best, which would make for an inspiring final chapter of what's been a challenging career.
"I thought Darius Snow stood out today; he made two or three really good plays in the last period of practice today," said Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi following the Spartans' spring practice on Tuesday.
Rossi, who knows Snow's history, compared where he was heading into last season to where he is now.
"I think back to when I got here, and you kind of research guys and find out their stories, and I know he [Snow] had been through some tough times with injuries," Rossi said. "There was a position change, and then an injury, and it was a long-term injury. I thought the spring last year was just about him getting through and getting back acclimated to football.
"In the summer and training camp, it was him winning the job, which he did. And I thought he was very consistent all year last year. I think now in Year 2 and having a year under his belt, him becoming a playmaker and doing some things to impact the game, it was good to be able to see him do that today."
