Check Out MSU's Darius Snow's New Custom 'Snow Mask'
Michigan State sixth-year linebacker Darius Snow has accomplished a lot as a Spartan, both on and off the field.
Snow has a bachelor's degree in graphic design and a master's degree in strategic communication, and he is still going.
Now, Snow has displayed the innovative side of himself by teaming up with Riddell, which made him his own face mask, the "Snow Mask."
Snow took to social media to reveal the one-of-a-kind mask on Wednesday. The veteran linebacker shared the story behind the creation of the custom mask:
"A few games into the season last year, I made the switch from Riddell's original Axiom face mask to one of its latest, the Axiom W-2EG-SW-HP-S; A more traditional outlook.
"This past season, Bills' offensive lineman Dion Dawkins debuted what he dubbed the "Shnow" face mask late during the year. Inspired by Dawkins, a couple weeks before spring ball started, our equipment staff brought up the idea of connecting with Riddell to create what we'd call the "Snow Mask" with the base of the new face mask I had switched to the prior year. Within a year, Riddell sent back renderings.
"Now we're here."
Pretty "icy." Sorry, had to say it.
Snow has been with Michigan State since 2020. It's been an up-and-down career of winning, losing, injuries and a move from the secondary to the linebacker room.
But Snow has been persistent and has been devoted to the game, so much so that he chose to return for a final year.
Snow was back for a full season on the gridiron last year after suffering season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023.
"I think back to when I got here, and you kind of research guys and find out their stories, and I know he (Snow) had been through some tough times with injuries," Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi said back in the spring.
"There was a position change, and then an injury, and it was a long-term injury. I thought the spring last year was just about him getting through and getting back acclimated to football.
"In the summer and training camp, it was him winning the job, which he did. And I thought he was very consistent all year last year."
