Dion Dawkins Had Very Funny Advice for Matt Prater After Bills' Epic Comeback Win
There are a decent amount of people waking up this morning who will be shocked to learn that the Buffalo Bills authored an epic fourth-quarter comeback against the Baltimore Ravens to earn a 41-40 victory on Sunday Night Football. What was already a points-filled and highly entertaining matchup between two of the top teams in the AFC turned even more thrilling as Josh Allen racked up 251 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns during the final stanza to set up Matt Prater's game-winning field goal as time expired.
Prater, 41, joined the Bills on Thursday after their regular kicker Tyler Bass was forced onto injured reserve with a groin injury.
Though the well-traveled kicker has a long list of accomplishments to his name, this whirlwind weekend is a bit of a first. Prater made all three of his field goal attempts and added two extra points.
He'll now forever be associated with one of the most improbable comebacks in Bills' history. On the downside, he'll have to hear a few cracks about his age.
Sean McDermott snuck one in amid the celebratory locker room and Bills lineman Dion Dawkins was more avert with his happy zinger.
"The oldest guy in the world, ain't he?" Dawkins said after Prater's heroics. "Shoot, I'm thankful for him. Keep your old ass with the Bills."
Prater just may do that and become an important part of a team that has the talent to finally get over the hump and earn a Super Bowl. But no one will ever let him be 41-years-old in peace. He must be reminded of it at all times, even after making kicks that literally decided victory and defeat.