Spartans' Defensive Backs Need to Control The Air Against Buckeyes
With the Michigan State Spartans hosting the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartans Stadium Saturday, there are many things that will have to go the Spartans way to complete the upset.
Turnovers and limiting big plays are a few major things that would indeed give the Spartans an advantage. Those plays can happen on all three phases of the game of football, but the Spartans' defensive backs may have the most opportunities to promote turnovers while also preventing their big plays through the Buckeyes' aggressive passing attack.
Cornerbacks Coach Demetrius Martin and Secondary Coach Blue Adams have impacted this defensive production early on in 2024, but Saturday's content will be by far the biggest and most challenging. As a collective group, opponents through four games this season are averaging 158 passing yards against this Spartans defense. A much lower number than the Buckeyes offensive passing game is averaging 311 yards. With such a high number, the defensive backs must stay in their zone, communicate each play and make great plays when the ball is in the air.
Charles Brantley, Nikai Martinez, Angelo Grose, Ed Woods and Aveon Grose are players who have seen significant time this year for the Spartans and have been on the field often throughout the first four games. Although this group is imperfect, they have anchored down and collectively done some good things. Brantley is leading the team in interceptions with 2 and also leads the way with four pass break-ups as well. Grose and Martinez also collected an interception on the year.
With this explosive air-attacking offense that Ohio State has provided, it may be necessary for subbing to take place more so than usual for the Spartans to keep their players rested. Spartans like Malik Spencer, Armorion Smith, Ade Willie and Caleb Coley may be asked to play more snaps or get thrown in, depending on the situation.
Ultimately, defense is a total team effort. If the line can get penetration and the linebackers can maintain their responsibilities then the game comes easier. However, when facing a team like Ohio State, it is predictable to understand that some plays may go haywire. Those plays are plays this defensive back group must not only back up the rest of the defense, but capitalize on the opportunity.
Creating momentum moments that will keep Spartan Stadium loud and disruptive as the team looks to upset the Buckeyes and defeat them for the first time since 2015.
