REPORT: Former Spartan Projected to Make Hometown Return in NFL
Former Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon recently wrapped up his junior year with the Oregon Ducks and is seeking an opportunity at the next level. The latest projections from a highly trusted source have Harmon making his way back to the Motor City when he plays on Sundays.
ESPN's Matt Miller released his 2025 Mock Draft for the first two rounds and predicts the former Spartan to be taken in the first round. His official prediction has the Detroit Lions selecting Harmon with the 28th overall pick. It would be quite the homecoming for the Detroit native.
Miller broke down the need that the Lions have to draft Harmon and make him a centerpiece of their defensive front. For a team that finished 15-3 a season ago and won their division, the Lions have several players in that position group that could be moving on to other organizations.
“The Lions will have hard decisions to make in free agency with guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike both on expiring contracts,” Miller said. “But general manager Brad Holmes should beef up the interior defensive line whether Onwuzurike returns or not.”
Harmon spent three seasons with the Spartans before transferring to play for Oregon this past season, winning a Big Ten Championship while making the College Football Playoff. He totaled 45 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in his lone year with the Ducks.
According to ESPN, Harmon is the fourth ranked player at his position in the upcoming draft. He has been heavily sought after and could be a helpful piece to aid a Lions defense that struggled to stay healthy last year.
It would be an amazing story for Harmon to play football at every level in the state of Michigan. He was a student at Loyola High School in downtown Detroit, spent several seasons in East Lansing with the Green and White, and potentially could become the next defensive star for the Lions.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26. Harmon will be patiently waiting to hear his name called, no matter where he lands, but seeing him at Ford Field making plays for one of the NFC's best would be a full-circle moment for him and Spartan fans.
