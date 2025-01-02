Spartans DL Declares For Upcoming NFL Draft
The Michigan State Spartans have yet another player that will be moving on from collegiate football to pursue their dreams of playing in the National Football League. After a down season that featured several bright spots, the Spartans will hopefully see another guy playing on Sundays.
On Tuesday, senior defensive lineman D'Quan Douse announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be entering his name in the 2025 NFL Draft. Douse thanked both programs he played for while most notably giving thanks to his family:
"To Michigan State, my brief time there was unforgettable. The bonds and memories I've built will last a lifetime. To my family, thank you for your endless love, support, and sacrifices. You've been my rock through every high and low, and I'm forever grateful. Dad, I know you're watching over me. I love you, and I'll always strive to make you proud. With that, I'm excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Douse played just one season with the Spartans after spending the first four years of his career with the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. In his lone season as a Spartan, Douse recorded 25 tackles and one sack. He has 94 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over his five-year career.
Due to injury, Douse played in just nine of the 12 games this season for the Spartans, but still posted serviceable numbers for the time that was spent on the field. He was a go-to guy on the defensive front that many teams schemed against and stayed away from, specifically in the run game.
At 6-2, 301-pounds, Douse has the size and talent to play at the next level. Even if he is not drafted as one of the top 257 players, the Savannah, Georgia native will surely compete on a practice squad or become an undrafted free agent that will make an impact in the league over the coming years.
If a team does choose to select Douse in the draft, that organization will receive a veteran player that spent five years of college ball learning from some of the top coaches across multiple programs. The senior has as good of a chance as any to play at the next level and has the skills to succeed.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.