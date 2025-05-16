REPORT: MSU Included Among 'Greatest AP-Poll Era Dynasties'
When you think of historically great college football programs, Michigan State isn't one that typically comes to mind -- at least for non-Spartan fans.
The Mark Dantonio Big Ten titles are what most would likely initially think of when the program gets mentioned, but many don't know about the iconic and revolutionary Duffy Daugherty teams of the mid-1960s.
That era of Spartan football received its flowers in a recent article from 247Sports' Carter Bahns, however. Bahns included Michigan State's 1965/1966 national title run on his list of "greatest AP-Poll era dynasties."
"The last two of Michigan State's six claimed national championships came in consecutive years," Bahns wrote. "The second of those two was a split title with Notre Dame after the two met in the so-called Game of the Century, which resulted in a 10-10 tie between the top-ranked Fighting Irish and No. 2 Spartans.
"Michigan State did not reach the double-digit win tally until Nick Saban won 10 games in his final year, and while the Spartans flirted with titles at times since his departure, they have yet to reclaim their post atop the sport. Jonathan Smith took over last season and is in search of a quick rise back to Big Ten title contention and beyond."
Other programs included were Georgia (2021/2022), Alabama (2011/2012, 1978/1979, 1964/1965), USC (2003/2004), Nebraska (1994/1995, 1970/1971), Texas (1969/1970), Oklahoma (1955/1956, 1974/1975), Notre Dame (1946/1947), Army (1944/1945) and Minnesota (1940/1941).
Pretty good company.
As Bahns mentioned, Michigan State has found success since, particularly under Dantonio, who led the program to two Big Ten titles, a Rose Bowl victory and a College Football Playoff appearance. The Spartans even made a New Year's Six Bowl under Mel Tucker when they went 11-2 and defeated Pitt in the 2021 Peach Bowl.
Michigan State may be more renowned as a basketball school, but every so often, the Spartans put the college football world on notice. That's the standard held against coach Smith, and in an era when the Big Ten is as deep as it's ever been, it's going to be difficult for Michigan State to get back to a national level of prominence.
