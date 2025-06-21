Spartan Players' Early Ratings Revealed for Upcoming Video Game
EA Sports College Football 26 is less than a month away from release, and fans couldn't be more excited.
Of course, every college football fan who plays the game is eager to see just how good their team and favorite players are. On Friday, we got some insight.
TeamCrafters, a platform that is partnered with EA Sports College Foottball, revealed the early player ratings for the upcoming game.
Let's take a look at what some of Michigan State's best were rated:
TE Jack Velling - 88
The senior tight end is Michigan State's highest-rated player. While Velling had a rather underwhelming first season in East Lansing, the expectations are high once again as he enters his final year.
WR Chrishon McCray - 87
The transfer redshirt junior came over from Kent State and is expected to be a major playmaker in the Spartans' wide receiver room. Though his placement above sophomore Nick Marsh is questionable.
WR Omari Kelly - 85
Kelly is another transfer wideout expected to make a splash for the Spartans. The senior from Middle Tennessee State, like Kelly, was an all-conference honoree at his former program.
Him being rated about Marsh is also questionable.
DB Nikai Martinez - 84
The senior defensive back is entering his second season with Michigan State. He started all 12 games last season and is expected to finish his career on a high note.
P Ryan Eckley - 84
The redshirt junior punter comes off a second-straight season in which he was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree. He led the conference with 47.9 yards per punt last season, a mark that is tied for the third-longest in program history.
WR Nick Marsh - 84
Marsh comes in at an 84, but if he has the season fans are expecting from him, he could very well end up being the highest-rated Spartan in the game's final ratings update.
LB Wayne Matthews III - 83
The redshirt senior linebacker posted 135 tackles in his final season at Old Dominion before transferring to Michigan State. He missed Michigan State's final three games due to injury last season, and with a full, healthy season, could prove to be everything he was anticipated to be when he joined the Spartans last year.
Every Spartans' rating can be found here.
EA Sports College Football 26 will be released on July 10 (non-early access).
Don't miss any Michigan State football coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.