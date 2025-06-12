Just How Good is Michigan State WR Nick Marsh?
Nick Marsh is a name Big Ten fans across the country need to get accustomed to.
The former four-star recruit was the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan, a three-sport athlete in high school, and someone who’s fully embraced East Lansing as his home.
As a freshman, he built instant chemistry with quarterback Aidan Chiles and led the Spartans with 649 receiving yards on 41 catches, averaging just under 16 yards per grab. He also found the end zone three times.
Week 2 of the 2024 season was Marsh’s true coming-out party. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver exploded for eight catches and 194 yards — the 10th-most receiving yards in a game in Michigan State history.
And the accolades followed.
He swept a trio of freshman awards that week: Big Ten Freshman of the Week, 247Sports True Freshman of the Week, and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week. By season’s end, Marsh had put together the best statistical season ever by a true freshman wideout in Michigan State history.
His breakout campaign didn’t go unnoticed by advanced metrics either. Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the top ten true freshmen in the Power Four conferences.
But don’t mistake his big debut as a one-off. Marsh has been committed to leveling up his game.
Alongside tight end Jack Velling, he’s been grinding through film sessions and embracing a leadership role on and off the field.
“It’s built my character. I’m learning a lot of new things about myself that I may have not known before,” Marsh said back in spring camp. “It’s just been one heck of a process so far. I’m looking forward to where this journey takes me.”
He’s not the only one excited about what’s next.
Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren sees tremendous potential in Marsh’s continued development.
“I still think there’s a lot to his game that he can take to the next level, as far as detail of routes, technique, things that I think he’s working on,” Lindgren said.
Chiles, who enters his second season with Marsh, is just as bullish.
“Nick has a lot of ability, and I feel like we can use that, and we can grow from what we did last year," Chiles said. "He’s going to be a great target this year for sure.”
Marsh has all the tools to be a foundational piece in Michigan State’s rebuild. New athletic director J Batt has made it clear: turning Michigan State into a top-tier athletic program begins with football.
You’ve seen the accolades. You’ve seen the effort. And you’ve seen the flashes of greatness.
But just how good is Nick Marsh?
We may not have seen the best of him yet.
