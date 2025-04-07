Spartans' Jack Velling Looks Ahead to Final Season
Michigan State senior tight end Jack Velling spoke to the media following spring practice last week, commenting on the upcoming season, his personal growth and the development of the guy throwing him the ball. Velling is excited for a standout final season of college ball.
This will be the second season in a Spartan uniform for Velling as he transferred over from Oregon State along with quarterback Aidan Chiles, head coach Jonathan Smith, and several others. Velling has already noticed a gigantic leap forward as this team has experience in their back pocket.
"Coach [Smith] always talks about what's is the biggest step you're going to take from year one to year two, whether you're a freshman to sophomore year or year one of the new coaching staff to year two," Velling said.
"I can definitely see that out there [on] both sides of the ball. Defense is flying around, offensive line-wise we look great, quarterbacks look great. Receivers look great, tight ends look great, running backs look great. It's really fun to go out there and see the huge step that we've taken from last year."
Velling was the team's leading tight end last season, helping the Spartans to a 5-7 record. He posted a career-high 36 receptions for 411 yards and one touchdown as a junior. He has noticed personal growth in his own game and looks to become a better pass catcher during certain coverage.
"Just from game one against FAU, we could tell they're going to have a guy over the top of me all game and it kind of carried [through the season]," Velling said.
"I had trouble winning against man last year and that was a big focus for me this offseason. Teams kind of picked up on that and they start doing that more, but I've been working on that all offseason and throughout spring ball, so I'm feeling a lot better this year."
Last year also marked the first season of action for Chiles, who transferred over with Velling. After struggling in his first year in East Lansing, Chiles has already shown improvement and that was recognized by his top tight end."
"I think he's [Chiles] put on 20 pounds or so," Velling said. "Then just the mental side, you can tell it's becoming more serious and it's the real deal now. He definitely senses that and just him in the huddle, how he's taking control of the offense and it's fun to watch.
" ... It's fun to see how he's kind of grown into the full player that he is now."
Chiles finished last season with a 59.4% completion rate on 323 attempts, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He is seeking to take that next step in his college career and have the breakout season that Velling and the rest of this team knows he can achieve.
The Spartans will wrap up spring practice over the next two weeks before coming back together for training camp later in the summer. Velling will be an expected centerpiece of this offense as he seeks to finish his college career on a high note.
