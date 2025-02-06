MSU Loses Top Target to NFL Coaching Legend, UNC's Belichick
Michigan State was the perceived favorite to land class of 2025 edge rusher Emmanuel Nwaiwu. He was in East Lansing the weekend before National Signing Day, and the Spartans were among his favorites since the summer when he dominated the Wayne State mega camp and appeared on everyone's radar.
"Coach Legi [Suiaunoa] likes how quick and agile I’m off the line and how destructive I am on the field especially for my size,” Nwaiwu told me last summer. “I am 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and I run high a 4.7. With my size, not a lot of people could move me. I have trained myself most of my life, but what they could teach me will bring me to the next level and evolve me as a player.”
The Vanier College product, a three-star, per 247Sports, signed with North Carolina and Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick after the Tar Heels made a late-game power move to snag the Canadian.
As I previously reported, Belichick's name attached to the Tar Heel brand makes the program all the more desirable in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail.
"Of course, one cannot discount the obvious -- the Belichick name and brand is one heck of a recruiting tool in itself. Think of his effect on the Tar Heels to be like Deion Sanders' at Colorado, but likely to be even better. Belichick is sure to have a far better Year 1 as a superior coach and one that is inheriting a far superior roster and NIL war chest. Consider his staff, too. The Tar Heels might be the most coveted place to be right now, all told. Especially for those that want to get to the NFL."
Losing Nwaiwu hurts for Michigan State. He had an explosive, solid frame that could have ended up at the true defensive end position or as the standup rush end for Chad Wilt. For seemingly the first time this cycle under Jonathan Smith, the Spartans couldn't close out on a recruit. Losing LaRue Zamorano III was a different story -- he followed Demetrice Martin to UCLA; Martin was his No. 1 reason for committing.
This time around? The Spartans lost to a big name in the history of the sport and one of the best to do it.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
