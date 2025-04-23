Spartans Offer, Host Transfer Safety from Division II
The Michigan State Spartans are the latest school to extend an offer to sophomore safety Gavin Edwards, who is looking for his second school of this season. Just a few months after transferring to Austin Peay State, Edwards is leaving to find another destination for his junior year.
He announced the offer on social media.
Edwards would also visit the Spartans.
Edwards was a two-year player at North Greenville, a Division-II school in South Carolina. He played in just one game his freshman year, failing to record a stat. His sophomore season featured 29 tackles, eight of which were solo, and six pass breakups. He played in just seven of the team's 11 games.
The St. Stephen, South Carolina native has also received interest from the Iowa Hawkeyes and Maryland Terrapins, likely to make a decision in the coming days. With spring practice winding down, it is most beneficial for Edwards to get on campus and begin his work for this upcoming season.
Edwards did in fact participate in Austin Peay's spring game, earning a high volume of snaps at the safety position. He showed his speed and lateral quickness, making multiple open-field tackles and dropping ball carriers for a loss. He has tremendous potential to be successful in East Lansing.
There was one specific play from the spring game, where Edwards came across the middle and blew up a receiver as he caught the ball on a crossing route. Besides his athleticism and movement abilities, Edwards is a guy that can lay a hit and ring some bells.
Michigan State lost a key piece in the secondary this past offseason in junior defensive back Charles Brantley. Bringing in Edwards would help boost a defensive secondary led by seniors Nikai Martinez, Malik Spencer and Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton. Edwards would likely not be a starter.
At 6-1, 190 pounds, Edwards looks to finish his career with two years at the highest level of college ball. He will likely be on a Big Ten roster this fall, but the Spartans are seeking to win that recruiting battle. Maryland is the closest in proximity to his hometown, but MSU is a much more elite program.
