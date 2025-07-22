Former Spartan Anticipated to Be One of Top WRs in NFL Draft
Yet again, another former Michigan State Spartan who transferred to a higher quality program has been dubbed a player to watch for next year's NFL Draft.
Former Spartan defensive tackle Derrick Harmon just went in the first round of this year's draft, and quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season, is anticipated to be one of the top signal-callers in next year's draft.
Now, another former Spartan is blossoming at another program and is a player to keep in mind this season when thinking about best 2026 NFL Draft prospects.
Former Michigan State wide receiver and current Alabama wideout Germie Bernard was recently deemed one of the seven best wide receivers in next year's draft by draft analyst Todd McShay.
To note, McShay made the mistake of saying Bernard played two seasons at Washington. He played one with the Huskies after starting his collegiate career at Michigan State.
“I’m high on Germie Bernard,” McShay said on "The McShay Show ." “ ... He's 6-1, 210, he runs a 4.5 estimated.
"Made a big jump in 2023 at UW, though. He had 34 catches, 419 (receiving yards), 12.3 (yards per catch). And, you’ve got to remember, that’s a guy who -- there were three wide receivers: Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk and Rome Odunze so, like, yeah, we can excuse the (production). … Not a lot of production early in their career, obviously. So, that’s his backdrop.
“Then he gets to Alabama last year. 50 catches, led the Tide with 50 catches. And then the offense, obviously, quarterback, passing game was not up to the level. Averaged 16 yards per catch. I don't think he's a burner, but he's a tough receiver who I think has a knack for uncovering.
"Scouts I've talked to are really high on his -- I don't want to even say upside -- but just think he's going to be a guy in the NFL, and I don't disagree. I think he's good versus single coverage, but I thought he was really good in zones."
Bernard was a four-star prospect who would play in all 12 games as a freshman at Michigan State, where he posted 128 yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches.
Don't miss anything Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Germie Bernard when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.