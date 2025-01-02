Former Spartan WR Defeated by Bitter Rival Once Again
Former Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard was the leading receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday. As their comeback attempt in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Spartans’ rivals, the Michigan Wolverines came up short.
The Crimson Tide offense struggled early. Project first-round quarterback Jalen Milroe had an issue with turnovers, setting the Wolverines up with a first-quarter lead of 16-0.
Then, Milroe and Bernard connected on a 40-yard pass to give the offense a spark. By halftime, even facing a slight deficit, it seemed Alabama had settled in and would dominate the second half.
But Michigan held strong in a very similar fashion to their bout with Ohio State. They were able to get every first down when everyone in the stadium knew that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was going to dial up a run play.
The Crimson Tide comeback may have come up short, but Bernard played well, leading the game with 80 receiving yards on the day.
For the third straight season, Bernard’s squad could not beat the Wolverines, with all three losses coming on different teams.
The Las Vegas native transferred away from East Lansing after his freshman season, heading west to join the Washington Huskies.
The deep threat was able to carve a role despite the Huskies having a loaded wide receiver room in 2023. Washington wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan were all drafted in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Once the Huskies were taken down by the Wolverines in the National Championship, Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer left for the SEC. Taking one of the hardest jobs in football, filling the shoes of legendary head coach Nick Saban at Alabama.
Bernard decided to join his head coach, by entering the portal for a second consecutive season and transferring to Alabama.
Bernard was an underrated weapon for the Crimson Tide, overshadowed by 17-year-old phenom Ryan Williams, one of the biggest stars in college football.
In 13 games, Bernard finished the season with 50 catches and nearly 800 yards.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles could have used another deep threat like Bernard if he stayed with the Spartans during a tumultuous time.
Bernard is draft-eligible this offseason, however, another year in Tuscaloosa could boost his draft stock.
