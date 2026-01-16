Michigan State Loses Speedy Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

Michigan State is losing a member of its wide receiving corps to the transfer portal.

Friday is the final day of the 15-day window to enter the transfer portal. MSU wideout Rodney Bullard Jr. is taking advantage of it, as he announced Friday afternoon via social media that he would be entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

I am entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/llhKaiTFlg — ROD BULLARD ¹ᴷ (@roddo1k_) January 16, 2026

Bullard transferred to Michigan State last offseason after beginning at Division II Valdosta State. He was one of the Spartans' backups during the 2025 season, making five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. Bullard also had two rushing attempts, which netted six yards and another score.

Most of that production came during MSU's game at Minnesota . Bullard made four catches during that one, getting 102 yards. The big play was a 71-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that got the Spartans back in the game. Bullard's other catch went for 17 yards against Youngstown State, which was also the game where he got his rushing touchdown.

Michigan State WR Rodney Bullard Jr. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Most of Bullard's individual success came at the Division II level. Bullard was a big-play machine at Valdosta State, located in Georgia. Bullard redshirted one year for the Blazers, but then totaled 85 catches, 1,567 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns across 28 total games over the next two seasons.

The second of those two campaigns was the most productive. Bullard's catches actually slightly dropped from 43 to 42, but his yardage skyrocketed from 566 yards to 1,001. The number of touchdowns also improved from seven to 12. Bullard's yards per catch jumped all the way from 13.2 to 23.8, often utilizing his speed to get behind defenses.

Valdosta State is also a highly successful team at the D-II level, so Bullard wasn't just playing for just anybody. The Blazers went 12-2 and 13-1 during the two seasons where he was a contributor. They reached the Division II quarterfinals during the 2023 season. They then reached the national title game in 2024, only losing to Michigan's own Ferris State (quarterbacked by future Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss).

Bullard is one of a handful of losses to Michigan State's wide receiving corps. The other notable losses have been Nick Marsh , who is transferring to Indiana, and Evan Boyd , who is bound for Iowa State. Wide receiver Chrishon McCray also entered the transfer portal at one point, but ended up withdrawing and will return to East Lansing for the 2026 season.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

