Reviewing Michigan State's Top Three Transfer Additions
The Michigan State Spartans added a total of 23 incoming transfers to the 2025 roster, seeking to bounce back from the disappointing 5-7 season from last year. With the new addition of fresh, veteran talent, the Spartans are looking much better than they did last year.
Amongst the nearly two dozen transfers that have joined the Spartans for the upcoming year, which are the top three to circle? The Spartans recruited from all levels of college football and were able to grab some of the best players in the portal.
Senior EDGE Isaac Smith (Texas Tech)
Smith is one of the higher-touted transfers that the Spartans were going after. He transferred over alongside Red Raider teammate and senior cornerback Devynn Cromwell. Smith was a former three-star prospect out of high school, entering his senior season of eligibility.
He spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, having a strong junior season with 31 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He was a major pickup this spring when the Spartans desperately needed to add depth at the rush end spot.
Junior OT Conner Moore (Montana State)
Moore made headlines across Spartans' social media as one of the best offensive linemen in the portal. He helped lead the Bobcats to the FCS national championship, settling for runner-up after North Dakota State defeated them in the final.
Moore was a two-year starter in his opening pair of collegiate seasons, holding a ton of experience. He earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors after starting all 16 games. He has 28 starts in his career and will be an integral piece of the Spartans' offensive line.
There is a very good chance that he can emerge as a potential draft selection and follow in the recent footsteps of former Spartan lineman Luke Newman, drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round this year.
Senior WR Omari Kelly (Middle Tennessee State)
The only skill position player on this list, but arguably the most impactful player. Kelly was a standout for a very subpar Blue Raiders team after spending his first two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, earning little involvement.
In 2024, he caught 53 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns with a long of 71-yard reception. He is going to fit in extremely well with sophomore pass catcher Nick Marsh and Kent State transfer junior wide out Crishon McCray.
