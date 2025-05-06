Spartans' Newman Speaks for First Time as Chicago Bear
Former Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft and was able to speak for the first time as a Bear since being picked two weeks ago. He could not be more excited to get on a pro field and start working.
Newman had a phenomenal senior season in East Lansing, allowing zero sacks on 739 total snaps. He was a dominant force on the offensive line and the only Spartan to be drafted this year. His future is extremely bright, playing for one of the most historic franchises in the game.
Newman spent his first three collegiate seasons playing at College of the Holy Cross before transferring to Michigan State for his senior season. He was asked about the transition that he made from an FCS school to the Big Ten, stacking up with the best in the country.
"Holy Cross is home for me, that's the place that gave me my first shot and let me get my foot in the door in college football," Newman said " ... I wanted a chance to showcase more of my abilities at different positions and also take a step up and play against some of the best in the country.
" ... Something about Michigan State just felt like literal home for me, being an hour away, which was awesome. Just the coaches in that building man, that felt like family and that's rare. ... Holy Cross let me develop and grow as a person, I'm forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me and needless to say with the help of Holy Cross and Michigan State, I'm here where I am today."
The former Spartan is a native of Bloomfield Hills, just over an hour's drive from Michigan State. It was an easy transition for him to join the Spartans and a decision that certainly changed the trajectory of his career for the better.
Newman admitted to growing up a Detroit Lions fan, being a Michigan native. He will now play for the Lions' NFC North rival in Chicago, for head coach Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator in Detroit for the past three seasons.
Newman gave his thoughts on what it will be like to play for an offensive-minded head coach in Johnson, crediting his tenacity and drive in seeking to be a force in the division once more. The Michigan State product is ready for the challenge and cannot wait to get to Chicago and find success as an NFL pro.
"I love him, man; I was grateful enough to come down to Chicago on a visit, meet with coach Johnson and his staff, he loves to win, he loves to grind, he is just the ultimate competitor," Newman said. "Really someone that you would hope is your coach, and I'm just really excited to play for that guy, and he's had a lot of success in Detroit, and I think he'll carry that over big time here in Chicago."
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.