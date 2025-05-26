Which Freshman Will Have Immediate Impact for MSU Football?
Michigan State football's 2025 recruiting class was probably a better haul than expected for the first year of a new regime, but it still wasn't anything to really write home about.
The Spartans signed just one four-star in Derrick Simmons, who is really the only true freshman likely to have an immediate impact in Year 1.
One of the more exciting additions was that of three-star hometown running back Jace Clarizio, and while he could be the future of the running back room, it's not likely he will be seeing much action in his first year, given the talent that's in front of him with veteran transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver and second-year backs, Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis.
The Spartans have their likely starters on the interior of their defensive line with returning starter Alex VanSumeren and veteran transfer Grady Kelly, but behind them, there's expected to be some good competition for reserve snaps, and Simmons will be in that mix.
Simmons, a native of Frankenmuth, was one of the top class of 2025 prospects in Michigan who chose the Spartans over Big Ten foes Purdue, Illinois and Northwestern. Surprisingly, he didn't get more high-level offers than a top-40 defensive tackle probably should, but that likely played in Michigan State's favor.
"Standout two-way high school player and thrower in track and field," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Simmons in an evaluation from November. "Explosive, strong and has a low center of gravity. Played mostly competition he was significantly more gifted than and was not always challenged.
"Will need to keep developing in terms of technique and hand usage in college when he cannot physically out-match his opponents. But has good traits, plays hard, works, and projects as a starting college three-tech who should have a good chance to play beyond college as well."
Simmons will be competing with returning defensive tackles Jalen Satchell, Ru'Quan Buckley and Ben Roberts, all of whom were incoming transfers last year. All of them will be expected to earn more snaps this year, which means this is going to be a crucial fall camp for the defensive tackle room, and that should only make Simmons better as he transitions to the next level.
