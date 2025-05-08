Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: TE Room Deep Dive
Michigan State football needs to make a jump on offense next season, and that means every position group needs to be improved.
One room, in particular, that is going to be crucial for the unit is the tight end group, one that will be called upon for protection up front and as receiving options when heavy coverage is placed on the wideouts.
The room will once again be led by Jack Velling, who will be expected to finally reach his full potential in his final season of eligibility.
Our Aidan Champion breaks down the key pieces of the tight end group on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
Velling spoke on the room's depth when he addressed the media last month.
"We have a lot of rooms that are stacked on the team, but I think our tight end room is up there with the best," he said. "Mike [Michael Masunas], Brennan [Parachek], Wyatt [Hook], Jay [Coyne] at fullback is really coming together this year. Once we get everyone healthy, I think we will be a great room top to bottom. And it'll be really fun to watch."
A lot of why Velling wasn't able to have the success he had been expected to have last year was because of his struggle to beat opponents in man coverage.
"Even from Game 1 against FAU [Florida Atlantic], we could tell they were going to have a guy over top of me all game," Velling said. "It kind of carried. I had trouble winning against man last year. That was a big focus for me this offseason.
"Teams picked up on that and kind of started doing that more. I've been working on that all offseason and throughout spring ball, so I am feeling a lot better this year."
The Spartans are also returning Masunas, a guy who had a promising start to the 2024 season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
"A complete tight end," Velling said of Masunas. "He can go run a route one-on-one. I think he didn't really get to show that [last season], whether it was limited reps, being kind of banged up and having to get surgery.
"I am excited for him because he has been balling out in spring ball. Just to be able to go and put that on full display for everybody."
