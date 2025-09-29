How Spartans Commit is Helping Team Before Open Week
The Michigan State Spartans continue to recruit heavily in the 2026 recruiting class as they have been able to land multiple different prospects.
They have landed a total of 22 total commit in the 2026 recruiting classes I've been able to land prospects for multiple different states, including one prominent state as they've been able to land prospects from the state of California, which is very impressive as one of their main prospects in the class that committed to them aft a plethora of different visit is a player who plays for a team in the state of California.
The Michigan State Spartans landed the commitment of Quinn Buckey. Buckey is one of the better players in the class, as he is an offensive tackle from the state of California.
The state of California prospect has been one of the more targeted players in the country at the position, as he took many different official visits, but eventually wound up being a Michigan State Spartan commit, which was very key, as he was one of their top targets in the class overall, not just at the offensive tackle position group. He plays with Liberty High School, which is one of the schools that has had multiple players come out of.
How Quinn Buckey's Team is Doing Prior to Open Week
Buckey and his team aren't off to the record season that they were hopeful for. They have started the season off with a 1-5 record, but lost their first five games of the season before gaining their first win of the season on Friday night against the Independence Falcons.
This is a pretty bad start if we are being fair, but let's remember that football is a team game and more often than not it can't be won by just one player on the team, as it has to be a team effort, meaning that losses can't be blamed on just one player, which is a team effort.
They are off this week, and will be returning next Friday for a game against the Ridgeview Wolf Pack, as the Michigan State Spartans commit will be playing against a team that has two wins this season, which means this game could be pretty well matched up for him and his team, who could come out for the game more fresh than typical following a bye-week. This could be a huge thing for them moving forward with just a little bit of rest.
