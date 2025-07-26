Former Wolverine Star Recognizes Potential of MSU, Chiles
It's rare you'll hear a Michigan Wolverine say nice things about Michigan State. And vice versa. It's just the nature of a rivalry.
But sometimes, credit needs to be given when it's due.
Former Michigan tight end and current Big Ten Network football analyst Jake Butt recognized his alma mater's bitter rival at Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday, addressing the potential Jonathan Smith's program has, which many are overlooking.
"Michigan State, I don't know if they're getting enough respect in conversation for what they can potentially be this year," Butt said while live on Big Ten Network. "Jonathan Smith has quietly put this program in a place to take that next step.
"You got Aidan Chiles, but you also got Nick Marsh, amazingly gifted wide receiver. You got Jack Velling, probably a top-10 tight end in all of college football. Those three guys, in terms of quarterback and weapons around him, have a chance to really make a splash this year in the passing game."
Butt had high praise for Chiles, who has been written off by the national media for what was generally perceived to be an underwhelming 2024 campaign.
"He's (Chiles) definitely one of, if not the most, physically gifted quarterback in the conference," Butt said. "Just his raw traits and tools. And I kind of liken him to a wild stallion. Just this beautiful, physical beast, but you got to tame some of that potential, too. It got him in trouble a number of times because Michigan State was in a number of those games last year, but it was self-inflicted wounds and mistakes that got them in trouble."
Butt is quite familiar with the Spartans, having played them three times in his four-year career at Michigan. He is arguably the best tight end to ever come through the program, winning the 2016 John Mackey Award and being named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year twice. He was also a two-time All-American.
As an analyst, it's Butt's job to be unbiased, but it does say a lot that a former rival can acknowledge the strengths of this year's Michigan State team with utmost praise.
Stay up to date with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on Butt's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.