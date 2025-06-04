MSU Has Intriguing, Unproven Defensive Talent
The Michigan State Spartans have a long way to go on the defensive side of the football.
Losing several important contributors from a team that struggled down the stretch leaves several questions about what this unit could look like next season.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has a scheme that, at its best, prevents many points from being scored. While having elite talent is more important than a good scheme, Rossi’s coaching acumen will matter.
The Spartans have a few proven options at different spots on defense, but many players are still unproven. That could be a double-edged sword for Rossi and MSU as it looks to put the best team on the field.
Let’s evaluate some of the young, unproven defenders on this MSU team and see how they could factor in during the 2025 season.
On the defensive line, many raved about the fall camp that Mikeshun Beeler had when he arrived. He did not see much action in his redshirt freshman season, only playing three snaps.
While he is undersized, Beeler is a disruptor on the interior. He has shown advanced ability to win off the snap but still has a long way to go.
The Spartans have experienced defensive tackles in front of Beeler, like transfer Grady Kelly and Quindarius Dunnigan. However, if Rossi decides to rotate in defensive tackles, Beeler could be on that second line.
Off the edge, the Spartans have two players who did not see action. One is Wisconsin transfer Anelu Lafaele, and the other is redshirt freshman Kekai Burnett.
Burnett only played five snaps last season, while Lafaele did not see the field for the Badgers at all.
Both players have intriguing physical tools, and with uncertainty at the rush-end spot, we could see a major increase in snaps for Lafaele and Burnett.
At linebacker, Marcellius Pulliam could be pushing for a bigger role behind Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III. He has had a good spring, which could lead to increased playing time, but he will still be in a depth role.
In the secondary, the Spartans have an intriguing defensive back who can play cornerback and safety in Andrew Brinson IV. He appeared in five games last season and made one tackle.
MSU has numerous young players who are ready for expanded roles. Will it lead to more wins?
