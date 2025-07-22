Best Offenses MSU Will Face in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have several X factors on the defensive side of the football entering the 2025 season.
MSU struggled down the stretch on defense last season, and it is looking to be more consistent so the team can return to the postseason. Being better defensively is a key for Joe Rossi and Jonathan Smith.
Defensive improvement will not happen without difficulty. The Spartans will face some of the best offenses in the Big Ten, even if they avoid Oregon and Ohio State.
So, who are the best offensive teams MSU will take on this upcoming season? Let’s break down the three best units.
USC Trojans - If USC is going to be good at one thing, it’s offense.
Lincoln Riley will always engineer top-flight offenses, even if some of the Trojans’ top offensive options left in the offseason. Riley had to replace wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch and lots of NFL talent.
Zacharyus Williams and Prince Strachan join as wide receivers alongside Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, and Jayden Maiava will be a major X factor at quarterback. Don’t discount what the run game will do with Eli "Rocket" Sanders and Waymond Jordan.
Indiana Hoosiers - Indiana’s offense was elite last season, and not much will change in 2025.
Fernando Mendoza, a top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, replaces Kurtis Rourke at quarterback, while IU’s top receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt return. Kaelon Black takes over as the starting running back, while Roman Hemby should be quality depth.
Indiana dropped 47 points on MSU at home last season, which is something Rossi and his players do not want to happen again. The Spartans will look to slow down the Hoosiers and upset them on the road this season.
Penn State Nittany Lions - PSU will be the best team the Spartans face this season.
Drew Allar, while polarizing as an NFL prospect, is among the top quarterbacks in college football. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton form an electric running back duo, while the aforementioned Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena should be quality transfer portal additions at receiver.
MSU will have its hands full with the Nittany Lions’ offense, even if Tyler Warren is gone. Will they find a way to slow them down and pull off an upset?
