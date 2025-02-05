MSU's Jonathan Smith Misfit Among Fellow Big Ten Coaches?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to put 2024 in the past following a disappointing first year under Coach Jonathan Smith. Smith led Oregon State to new heights over the span of his six seasons before coming to MSU.
In On3's Ari Wasserman's recent ranking of the Top 25 college football head coaches, the Spartans head coach was nowhere to be seen. MSU's Big Ten foes, Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Penn State, Iowa and bitter rival, Michigan, were all represented by their coaches. Five of the seven bested Smith and his Spartans last season.
MSU's 5-7 finish last year shouldn't all be circled on what Smith did wrong. The Spartans dealt with several injuries, as well as a young quarterback, Aidan Chiles, who had to find his footing as a first-year starter.
Smith and the rest of MSU's football program should use this ranking as motivation fuel going into the 2025 season. After getting ripped on all season long on social media, the Spartans' best way to retaliate is to get above the .500 mark.
The Spartans picked up new recruits this offseason and had a promising haul of talent come through the transfer portal, which should continue to grow this spring. The program also brought in some new coaches who could greatly benefit the program in its pursuit of an improved 2025 season.
Safe to say that the culture of Spartans football for 2025 should bring a huge change. Given the team's struggle in certain areas for both offense and defense, the grind has to start now.
While the players showcase their talents, their performance also weighs heavy on the outlook of their head coach. Head coaches will always get the heat if the team runs a questionable play or doesn't run a certain way, and it goes both ways. When the Spartans perform, the praise increases for Coach Smith.
With the new signings on their way to East Lansing following the National Signing Day festivities, MSU fans should be geared up and ready to root for their football team. It is crucial that Smith finds a way to bring his team to an above .500 record and qualify for a Bowl Game in Year 2.
