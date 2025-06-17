BREAKING: Spartans Land In-State OT
Michigan State football's streak of class of 2026 commits continues.
The Spartans landed a second commit from the class on Monday, as in-state offensive tackle Tristan Comer announced on social media that he has committed to Michigan State.
Comer's announcement follows the commitment of three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington.
The Freeland High School (Michigan) prospect is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 21 class of 2026 recruit in Michigan and the No. 105 prospect in his class.
Comer chose the Spartans over Oregon State, Northwestern, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
The prospect wrote the following in his announcement post:
"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and support from the people I love, I'm excited and blessed to announce that I am committing to Michigan State University to continue my football and academic journey.
"To my coaches and teammates at Freeland High School, thank you for pushing me every day to become the best version of myself – on and off the field. I wouldn't be here without the lessons we learned together and the memories we made.
"To the city of Freeland, Michigan – thank you for wrapping your arms around me and always believing in me. It's an honor to represent our community at the next level.
"To my family, thank you for the sacrifices, the encouragement, and the unconditional love.
"The journey is just beginning. Let's go to work.
"Go Green. Go White. Spartan Dawg for life."
Comer plays on both sides of the ball, also serving as a defensive end. On offense, he recorded over 50 pancake blocks last season, and on defense, he posted 79 tackles, 11 for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Michigan State now has 17 commits from the class of 2026. Comer becomes the fourth offensive tackle to commit to the Spartans and third in five days. His commitment marks Michigan State's seventh in five days.
The Spartans have landed 13 commits in the month of June, which has made for an epic turnaround on the recruiting trail, as they went into the month with just four.
