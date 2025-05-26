REPORT: Anonymous Coach Gives Positive Praise to Jonathan Smith
For Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, the debut season at the helm of the program did not go to plan, but it was well known that a few kinks would have to be worked out over a few seasons. Smith is back for year two, and one anonymous coach believes it is the Spartans' year.
One anonymous collegiate coach weighed in on Smith, recently reported by Big Ten Huddle, which credited the Athlon Sports CFB Magazine. The anonymous coach gave their thoughts on what the outlook of the program seems to be now and in the future.
“Smith is applying a very steady plan here. They’re not going to make a huge splash; they’re just going to improve steadily," said the anonymous coach. "He’s got a blueprint that worked for him at Oregon State.”
The coach later highlighted the Spartans' defensive unit as the biggest flaw of the team. The Spartans allowed the fourth-most points in the Big Ten last season at 26.1 per game and were middle of the pack in defending both the pass and run.
They struggled heavily to stay in games last season largely because of their defense.
“They need a lot of work on defense, specifically the line and the secondary, at corner, and the running game was pretty mediocre for them last year," the coach said. "But they’ve done a really solid job with transfers, and they’re still building their high school recruiting out.”
There is still a ton of optimism for how Smith can coach this program in 2025. The anonymous coach gave a strong take on how the Spartans could make quite the jump after a disappointing 5-7 season and missing a bowl game appearance for the third-straight season.
“If you’re looking for a most improved program this season, these guys might be it. ... [Aidan] Chiles was doing too much last year; they made a staff change and brought in one of his guys, and I think that can help,” the coach said.
Chiles struggled mightily for a large majority of last season, but showed some flashes of elite talent and found success. The anonymous coach mentioned quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer, the former quarterback whisperer at Oregon State, coached Chiles and alongside Smith just two seasons ago.
"A bowl is definitely possible for them this year, and the roster is going to be better overall,” the coach said.
