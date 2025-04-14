Why Jonathan Smith Drew James Adams to MSU
New Michigan State safeties coach James Adams had a decision to make after Wake Forest coach retired.
Adams had the options of either remaining at his alma mater or seeking a new chapter elsewhere. Ultimately, he chose to come to Michigan State and make a return to the Big Ten after having previously served as Purdue's cornerbacks coach in the 2021 season.
Adams broke down what his decision came down to.
"My whole career, my goal has been to chase people," he said last week. "And I've been fortunate to work for some really good head coaches, Coach Clawson being one of them. And every head coach that I've worked for, from the coach that I played for that hired me as a GA to my very first job, Mike Ayers, down at Spartanburg and Wofford College to now with Coach [Jonathan] Smith, it's been the head coach it's been the people, how they run a program.
"And I look at this program, and Coach Smith has been successful everywhere he's been. And he's done it the right way -- recruiting the right kids, hiring the right coaches, but he's also raising a family. And so, I think those things -- you can do those things really well together, but you got to have a head coach that's aligned that way.
"And so, working for Coach Smith was a big draw, and then, having an opportunity to talk to Coach [Joe] Rossi -- I've seen him work over the last few years -- and knowing what he does on defense. Really aggressive. We're going to get after some people on Saturdays on defense. So, just to have an opportunity to work with him and work under him was what drew me here."
Adams also noted the program as a whole and its sustainability within today's era of college football.
"I think as you guys know, college football is changing," Adams said. "And as the landscape changes, I feel like Michigan State is positioned to be competitive in all the rings: in recruiting, in development, in retention, and then, obviously, what we do on Saturdays.
"So, it was a no-brainer. I was almost begging coach to -- 'Aye man, if you crack the door, I'm in.'"
