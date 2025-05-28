REPORT: Spartans Ignite Confidence, Returning Several Key Starters
The Michigan State Spartans are in desperate need of an improved season in 2025 after multiple years of turmoil. One thing that is helping their chances of success is the strong group of returning impact players that have witnessed this program's struggles and are hungry for a better year.
In a recent report, the Spartans were ranked as one of the top teams in the Big Ten in terms of returning production for next season. Despite struggling heavily against a very tough Big Ten schedule last year, Michigan State's veteran leaders have a chance to right the ship.
Cody Nagel of 247Sports released a list ranking all 18 Big Ten teams in terms of their volume of "returning starters" for the 2025 season. He has Michigan State tied for No. 7 with nine impact starters making a return to the program this fall.
Nagel listed five offensive starters, including junior quarterback Aidan Chiles, sophomore wide out Nick Marsh, senior tight end Jack Velling, junior right tackle Stanton Ramil and senior left tackle Ashton Lepo.
"Michigan State remains optimistic that Aidan Chiles can take the next step at quarterback," Nagel wrote. "The former Oregon State transfer struggled at times in his first season as a starter in 2024, throwing just 13 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions. However, some familiarity with two of his top targets — wideout Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling, who also followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State — could help steady his development."
Four defenders made the list, starting with senior defensive linemen Jalen Thompson and Alex Vansumeren, and senior safeties Malik Spener and Nikai Martinez. The Spartans have some veteran returners that are hungry for a bounce-back season from the Spartans' 5-7 record last year.
Nagel's rankings had three other programs tied for seventh place with nine returners. Ohio State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin are all bringing back multiple key players and will be among the teams at the top of the conference. The Spartans are seeking to keep pace with the upper echelon.
The Spartans will have several fourth or fifth-year players in their starting rotation this season, which is a major plus for must-win conference contests. Chiles, Velling and Marsh are entering their second seasons on campus, giving them more comfort in their roles this season.
