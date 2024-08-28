Spartans' Jonathan Smith More Nerve-less than Nervous For Opener, Establishing Identity
Jonathan Smith is not nervous about his coaching debut for Michigan State on Friday. A packed Spartan Stadium and a competitive Florida Atlantic team under veteran coach Tom Herman will not phase the former Oregon State head coach. Nor will the expectations.
Smith's young coaching tenure in East Lansing has been characterized by an output-driven, low-chatter philosophy that takes one day at a time. It is pragmatic. It is Smith. The fact that the season will be kicked off doesn't change Smith's approach on the field or the recruiting trail.
Smith told reporters just as much at his press conference on Monday.
"I think generally when you go through the season, we want to establish an identity in all three phases, think about that a lot," Smith said. "And we're going to recruit to that identity, what to recruit heavily in this Midwest and we've talked about it inside out. I think we've made some real gains on that and momentum, but it's a day to day constant process to do it. We want to establish, again, a team that's going to play really hard for 60 minutes, if not more, and compete snap in and snap out.
"I'm going to be excited about it, I got some confidence, again, our preparation, these coaches and things ... these guys gotta go out and make plays. I'm going to absorb it early, pre-game, and then definitely try to get locked in."
The Spartans will be hosting a good number of commits and targets (most of the latter from future classes) at their home opener. The fact is not lost on Smith that a good showcase is in order. He knows how to sell the players.
"You know, on the recruiting side, whatever position we are talking about, putting those guys in the best positions as possible," Smith said. "Trying to show a recruit a big-time fanbase and student section and the energy in the place and something that would draw them to say, 'You know what, I want to be playing ball here.'"
The Spartans want to establish an identity or perpetuate one. They want a win on Friday and they want to show potential targets what makes Smith's regime so special. So unlike its predecessor. But at day's end, the Spartans want to be in the moment. And win.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.