MSU's Defense Still Has Question Marks
The Michigan State Spartans are rebuilding on the defensive side of the ball.
Six of the Spartans’ top 10 tacklers from last season have moved on. Safety Nikai Martinez is the team’s top returning tackler.
Jonathan Smith, Joe Rossi and the rest of MSU’s defensive staff have work to do to make this group a competitive unit. If they cannot compete on defense, they will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.
This Spartan defense does not feature many household names, and with so many new pieces, things may take some time to come together.
Let’s break down the MSU defense and see where question marks remain.
On the defensive line, the Spartans are looking to replace Khris Bogle’s production. He had four sacks last season and was a stout run defender.
Who may replace Bogle on one side? Will it be Isaac Smith, David Santiago or Anelu Lafaele? Will Tyler Gillison get snaps?
There is a lot of unknown for MSU off the edge across from Jalen Thompson, who did not record a sack last season. Someone will have to step up as a pass-rush presence in 2025.
On the interior, D’Quan Douse and Maverick Hansen are no longer part of the equation. Can MSU rely on Quindarius Dunnigan, Alex VanSumeren, and Grady Kelly up front?
Who else will step up on the defensive line? Will MSU get better production from Ben Roberts, Jalen Satchell and Ru’Quan Buckley as depth players?
The Spartans are looking for someone to be a mainstay on the defensive line.
At linebacker, the team’s top defender, Jordan Turner, is off to the NFL. Jordan Hall will replace him as the starting middle linebacker.
However, Hall lost snaps to Cal Haladay last season, so what can we expect from him as he earns another opportunity?
Wayne Matthews III will start next to him, but the staff seemed inclined to play Haladay more often, even on obvious passing downs. Matthews was one of the best coverage linebackers in the Sun Belt in 2023, making that decision confusing.
In the secondary, Martinez and Malik Spencer make up a reliable safety duo. How good can they be?
The cornerback room is looking for answers after Charles Brantley’s departure. Joshua Eaton figures to be CB1, but it is anyone’s guess as to who starts on the opposite side or in the slot.
Eastern Illinois transfer Nihjay Burt could earn the nickel job with a good camp, while someone like Jeremiah Hughes or even Andrew Brinson IV could step up and take on one of the starting jobs.
However, it is unknown, and there will be lots of competition.
With so many open spots on this roster, it is tough to tell how good this MSU defense will be. It is up to Rossi to put all the pieces together.
Keep up with all of our coverage of Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.