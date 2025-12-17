Spartans Who Pat Fitzgerald Should Utilize More in 2026

The Michigan State Spartans will begin the Pat Fitzgerald era in East Lansing next fall.

MSU needed someone to be a leader in its locker room; someone who understands the Spartan culture. Fitzgerald spent years coaching against MSU during his days at Northwestern.

As Fitzgerald builds his coaching staff and evaluates his roster, he might find players who did not get enough run on last year’s team. He and his new coaches may know how to use those players better than the previous staff did.

Who are some of those Spartans? Let’s identify a few players with unique skill sets who Fitzgerald and his coaching staff should use more next season.

Linebacker Aisea Moa

Michigan State's Evan Boyd WR Aisea Moa, left, tackles Boston College's urbo Richard during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player who saw his snaps dwindle as the season progressed, Moa has an intriguing skill set, one that Fitzgerald and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi should deploy more often.

The BYU transfer posted 12 tackles, one for loss, and two passes defended, appearing in all 12 games. Moa is a designated pass-rusher from the linebacker spot, using his quickness and explosiveness to get into the backfield.

As several Spartan linebackers have entered the transfer portal, Moa has a chance to climb the depth chart and be a contributor next season. For a team that struggled to get after the quarterback, Moa should be a player who sees the field more.

Defensive tackle Derrick Simmons

Michigan State's Derrick Simmons, right, and Quindarius Dunnigan work out with the defensive line during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former four-star out of Frankenmuth, Mich., also saw his snaps decrease throughout his freshman season, but he should be on the field more next year.

He only played in four games last year and made two tackles. Simmons played behind several more experienced defensive linemen, so when Big Ten competition began, there wasn’t a role for him.

Now that some of those players have moved on, Fitzgerald should find more snaps for Simmons. He is a game-wrecking interior defensive lineman for the Spartans, and he has a chance to be a special player with a high ceiling.

Running back Jace Clarizio

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio, center, listens to coaches after a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans have seen some departures at the running back position, so the talented redshirt freshman will have the chance to earn a role next season.

Clarizio did not see any game action in 2025, as he was playing behind Makhi Frazier , Brandon Tullis, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver. If MSU does not add a transfer running back, Clarizio will be the backup RB.

With a year under his belt to develop himself physically, Clarizio should earn his first collegiate carries in 2026. He has the chance to be a difference-maker for this MSU offense.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on football players you believe should be utilized more when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW