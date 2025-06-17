Spartans' Secondary Primed to be Atop Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans finished middle of the pack this past season in passing yards, allowing 206.9 air yards per game. This defensive secondary group has the potential to be atop the Big Ten, shutting down opposing offenses through the air.
Despite losing redshirt senior cornerback Charles Brantley to the transfer portal, committing to Miami (FL), the Spartans have multiple returners and a ton of veteran leadership. MSU is bringing back senior safeties Nikai Martinez and Malik Spencer as the two highlight pieces of this secondary.
Martinez was a necessary piece to this defense last year, totaling 55 tackles with two pass defenses and a pair of interceptions. Spencer was another guy that placed the majority of the season earning 44 tackles with two passes defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Spartan junior cornerback Chance Rucker is a projected starter for this defense after missing a large majority of last season with an upper-body injury. He only played in the Week 2 win over Maryland on the road.
Junior nickelback Jeremiah Hughes was plagued with injuries last year as well, playing in just two games in 2024. He is going to command this Spartan defense in the middle of the field and hopefully can stay healthy to be a massive impact. Hughes had just four tackles in those two contests.
One defender that many Spartans are excited to see in the Green and White for the first time is fifth-year senior transfer cornerback Joshua Eaton. The former Texas State Bobcat had a strong season with 27 tackles, five pass defenses, and one sack for an 8-5 Texas State squad.
He is the lone transfer that will likely start. It is a good thing that Michigan State was able to return several of their starters from last year, and it is even more important that they are all juniors and seniors. Having an experienced secondary is a major key for late-game scenarios when teams need big yards quickly.
One other transfer that may not be a Week 1 starter but can certainly make an impact is the one with the best numbers last year. Senior cornerback NiJhay Burt had a sensational year for Eastern Illinois, an FCS team. He posted 64 tackles, three pass defenses, one forced fumble, and three picks.
