Spartan Transfers to Watch for in Spring Ball
Michigan State had plenty of needs going into the transfer portal season. The Spartan staff knew the portal season would be crucial in giving some immediate relief at a number of positions, and they made good use out of it.
While it doesn't solve every issue perfectly, the transfer portal can be an incredibly useful tool to grab plug-and-play athletes who have already shown a little bit of what they can do in the college ranks. You can get more known commodities than taking the gamble on a high school prospect.
While the Spartans were able to snag a good group of 16 transfers, there are a few that have the potential to be big-time winners this spring. Below are some of the names to keep an eye out for as the Spartans begin spring ball this week.
Joshua Eaton, CB, Texas State
Joshua Eaton comes to the Spartans from Texas State, who had previously played for Oklahoma. At Texas State, Eaton started for 2 seasons, racking up almost 50 tackles and 13 pass deflections. He's a guy who has played a ton of college snaps and will fill a major need in a Spartan secondary that frankly needs it. Blue Adams has faith in Eaton, and that should give Spartan Nation faith in him as well.
Rod Bullard, WR, Valdosta State
Rod Bullard has spent the last three seasons at the Division-II powerhouse of Valdosta State. Bullard was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2024 in a season that saw his team make the Divison-II National Championship Game. Bullard possesses reliable hands and sports a great vertical, making him a threat in the red zone.
Conner Moore, OT, Montana State
Michigan State landing Montana State transfer Conner Moore was one of the biggest wins of the offseason for the Spartans. Jonathan Smith and his staff added a ton of beef up front, grabbing guys like Luka Vincic from Oregon State, Matt Gulbin from Wake Forest and Caleb Carter from Western Carolina during the transfer portal period.
Moore was a top target for a number of schools, and the Spartans were able to stand out above the rest, giving them a starting-caliber offensive lineman with the upside and experience to lead the way this fall.
