Former MSU Star Receives High Praise From New Offensive Coordinator
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had high praise for former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, who has rushed for over 2,500 yards in three seasons with the Seahawks.
A new offensive style can be good for Walker as the Seahawks' offense has developed into a more pass-friendly attack over the past three seasons.
This will be the third offensive coordinator stint for Kubiak, who was with the New Orleans Saints last season and is the son of Super Bowl 50-winning head coach Gary Kubiak.
Kubiak is thrilled with Walker’s ability in the zone run and how they will tailor certain plays to get the ball into his hands as much as possible.
"Our identity is going to be a running team," Kubiak said in his introductory press conference on Tuesday. " ... We're going to do whatever we can to get the ball to our best runners, and that's what [Walker] is."
Walker’s rushing attempts have gone down year-over-year ever since the running back set a high bar, bursting on the scene as a rookie, rushing for over 1,000 yards and finishing in second place in the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Walker’s sophomore campaign was very similar to his stellar rookie season. He scored eight rushing touchdowns on the way to another successful season, cementing his spot as a top player at the running back position.
Then, there was a sharp decline in 2024, only receiving 153 rushing attempts as the Seahawks embraced the passing game with quarterback Geno Smith and offensive weapons D.K. Metcalf and Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
Even if Kubiak reverses course, putting more responsibility on the running back, Walker will have to remain on the field. Last season, Walker missed six games with injuries and finished the season on injured reserve as he dealt with an oblique that kept him away from the Seahawks during their playoff push that eventually came up short.
Also, the emergence of Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet didn’t help Walker. Charbonnet rose to the occasion while Walker was sidelined with injuries. The second-year running back from UCLA pressured the coaching staff to give him more opportunities because he produced in the few chances he received.
Charbonnet became a real red zone threat out of the backfield for Seattle, scoring more touchdowns than Walker in fewer rushing attempts last season.
The Seahawks could be inclined to make a major schematic change, leaning on Walker and the run game to put them over the top. Over the past three seasons, Seattle has lived in mediocrity, going 28-23, without a playoff appearance to show for it.
