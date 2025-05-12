Former Spartan Willekes Shines for Michigan Panthers
After a brief stint in the NFL, former Michigan State Spartans defensive end Kenny Willekes has found a home with a local professional football team in Detroit. Willekes is coming off a highlight performance for the Michigan Panthers, members of the United States Football League (USFL).
Willekes earned five tackles, three for loss and one sack in the Panthers' 25-24 win over the Arlington Renegades this past Saturday. He is putting up numbers good enough to be considered for a Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The Rockford, Mich. native was a three-year standout for the Spartans. He is the program's leader in tackles for loss (51), took home the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the top player in college football who began their career as a walk-on.
Willekes was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection ('18, '19), two-time team MVP in the same seasons, and the 2018 national defensive lineman of the year. He was one of the best defenders to ever come through the program and is held in high regard amongst alumni.
After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft to the Minnesota Vikings, Willekes had a strong solo season with Minnesota, totaling 18 tackles with 2.5 sacks in six games in 2021. He was then released by the team in 2023, landing on his feet with the Panthers in 2024.
Willekes is currently in his second season with the team, leading the team in sacks (3.5) and fifth in total tackles (24). Holding a 5-2 record with three games left in the regular season, Willekes will seek to get back to the playoffs after a USFL conference championship loss last season.
With Willekes only being 27 years old, there is a chance for him to return to the big leagues and become an NFL defender once again. With the numbers he has put up in another level of professional football, he certainly should have a shot at making an active roster.
The USFL season will conclude near the tail end of June, well before the NFL season begins. Depending on his health, Willekes' agent may have some calls to make to NFL franchises looking to start him out on a practice squad, possibly building up to an active roster spot this season.
