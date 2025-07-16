Which Defender Will Lead MSU in Interceptions This Season?
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the worst interception-causing teams in the Big Ten ever since the "No Fly Zone" era ended in 2014. Last season produced just nine interceptions in 12 games and was not nearly enough for this team to win games with strong defensive play.
This year is different, and the Spartans have an experienced core that will lead the defensive secondary. Who is going to be the player that leads the 2025 team in interceptions?
MSU's projected starting secondary is made up of redshirt sophomore Chance Rucker and redshirt senior transfer Joshua Eaton at the cornerback spots, senior Nikai Martinez playing strong safety, senior Malik Spencer playing free safety and Jeremiah Hughes as the nickel.
Out of those five names, the player with the highest chance of leading this team in interceptions is Martinez. After earning two picks last season, he is primed for a strong final season in East Lansing, and the success that he recently had is expected to carry over into the fall.
Martinez has five interceptions in the last two seasons, which is more than most in Division I. He played the 2023 season at UCF, catching three opposing passes, and adding a pair last year following his transfer. He is going to be on the field for a majority of snaps and have the best chance to do it.
In 2024, Spartan cornerback Charles Brantley led the squad with three interceptions. The year prior, Jaden Mangham led MSU with four. 2022 saw just two interceptions, and one of them came from a linebacker. This narrative must change, and the Spartans must be pass seekers in the secondary.
Another player that makes a case is Eaton, who transferred from Texas State. Through four collegiate seasons, he is yet to intercept a pass, but his production and snap count has gradually risen. He will be a lockdown corner on the outside and should have ample chances to make the necessary plays.
If any of the Spartans rival Mangham's 2023 number of four, they will receive serious looks from NFL teams. This is a very veteran group that has immense experience and should thrive against a Big Ten conference that is one of the best in college football.
12 interceptions in total is the goal for this year, averaging one per contest.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.