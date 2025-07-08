Notable MSU Offensive Player Ratings in EA Sports CFB 26
EA Sports College Football 26 made its debut on Monday for those who pre-ordered the game.
Today, we take a deep dive into the highest-impact Spartan players on offense and their initial player ratings. The ratings are always subject to change depending on how good or bad players perform throughout the season.
Tight End Jack Velling - 88 OVR
The highest rated Spartan of the bunch, Velling certainly deserves to be pushing 90 for an overall rating. After catching 36 balls for 411 yards and one touchdown last season, EA certainly thinks that Velling is overdue for a breakout year and should live up to that rating this season.
Other ratings: 85 speed, 71 strength, 81 agility
Quarterback Aidan Chiles - 81 OVR
Chiles certainly did not get the best rating, but after an 11-interception season with only 13 touchdown passes last year, it is fairly accurate. He is thought of as a middle-of-the-pack quarterback in the Big Ten and is rated accordingly. We'll see if he breaks out in 2025.
Other ratings: 86 speed, 61 strength, 85 agility
Wide Receiver Nick Marsh - 84 OVR
The No. 1 receiver from last year's Spartan squad received the lowest rating of the three starters that are listed here. Marsh earned 649 receiving yards on 49 catches last year and is primed to be one of the more productive pass catchers in the nation this season. He certainly deserves to be higher.
Other ratings: 91 speed, 75 strength, 92 agility
Wide Receiver Omari Kelly - 85 OVR
Kelly is a senior transfer from Middle Tennessee State, and what he did last season for the Blue Raiders is certainly why he comes in as an 85 overall. 869 receiving yards on 53 catches with four touchdowns shows his elite skill level and ability to be a fringe 90 overall type of player.
Other ratings: 93 speed, 56 strength, 90 agility
Wide Receiver Chrishon McCray - 87 OVR
McCray is the highest-rated of the projected starting wideouts. The most touchdowns caught last year than any other Spartan receiver (nine), McCray was a ball magnet last year with 40 catches for 705 yards on one of the worst teams in college football history when Kent State went 0-12.
Other ratings: 92 speed, 48 strength, 92 agility
Running Back Elijah Tau-Tolliver - 82 OVR
Tau-Tolliver received a fairly on-par rating for what he did at the school he was at last year. The Sacramento State transfer rushed for 958 yards on 184 carries last year with seven scores and is going to be the highlight of a downtrodden Spartan running back room.
Other ratings: 87 speed, 76 strength, 87 agility
