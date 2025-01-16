Former Michigan State WR Poised for Big Playoff Game
Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman will be a key player in the AFC Divisional Round as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Coleman was quiet in his first-ever playoff game against the Denver Broncos. The rookie had one reception for five yards but also got in the endzone to convert a two-point conversion to give the Bills a 21-7 lead.
This is a huge game for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who faces his MVP competitor, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Coleman will need to show up for Allen because whichever quarterback comes up short, will face scrutiny for being unable to win the big game.
The Ravens' defense, traditionally one of the best in the NFL, has struggled against the pass this season. Baltimore has given up, on average, 244 passing yards per game, which was No. 30 in the league this season.
On the flip side, Baltimore has the best-rushing defense this season, allowing just 77 yards per game. This means Allen will have to carry the load offensively, potentially attempting 40 or more passes on Sunday.
Against Pittsburgh, the Ravens’ defense completely shut down the Steelers rushing offense. Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for just eight rushes and 23 yards as Baltimore rolled to a 28-14 victory, advancing to take on the Bills.
Buffalo had leaned on their rushing attack in recent weeks, with Bills running back James Cook ascending to a top ten running back. Last week, Cook rushed for 120 yards on 23 rushing attempts against Denver.
Look for offensive coordinator Joe Brady to scheme a few play-action plays that could open a deep shot for Coleman for a home run-type play. Coleman has four receiving touchdowns this season, with a long of 49 yards.
Coleman will be able to take advantage of the Ravens' poor pass defense with what could be a bounce-back performance after a lackluster playoff debut.
After other former Spartans wide receivers, Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor were both bounced from Wild Card weekend. Entering the Divisional Round, Coleman is the biggest star remaining that hails from Michigan State.
