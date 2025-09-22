Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for MSU's Game at Nebraska
Two key details on Michigan State's next game are now set.
On Oct. 4, the Spartans (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will be in Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1). The team announced on Monday that the Week 6 matchup between MSU and Nebraska will kick off at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. local) and will be televised on FS1.
Quick Reaction
Well, almost any kickoff time would've been fine with Spartan fans after Saturday's game in Los Angeles ended just before 3 o'clock on Sunday morning in East Lansing. It didn't help that MSU lost to No. 25 USC, 45-31.
Since this game is in the Central Time Zone and not a night game, there won't be much need for those additional cups of coffee or energy drinks to view this one.
Quick Preview
Both teams have had very similar paths so far through four games apiece. Michigan State and Nebraska both swept through non-conference schedules that featured a game against a Power Four opponent --- the Huskers over Cincinnati in Week 1 and MSU over Boston College in Week 2 --- and then both teams lost their Big Ten opener against a ranked team. Nebraska just lost to No. 21 Michigan, 30-27.
In addition, both teams are headed into bye weeks and don't play next Saturday. Once these two teams do face off, it will be two weeks of preparation against two weeks of preparation.
Both teams also have second-year starting quarterbacks who are just 20 years old and are showing improvements this year. MSU's Aidan Chiles has 868 passing yards for nine touchdowns and just one interception, along with another 154 yards and two scores on the ground. Nebraska's Dylan Raiola is already sitting at 1,137 passing yards for 11 touchdowns and just one pick.
Michigan State-Nebraska Series Notes
For these two teams, it'll be the 14th meeting all-time between the Spartans and the Cornhuskers. Current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was in his first year in Lincoln during the last matchup, which was a 20-17 victory for Michigan State under then-interim head coach Harlon Barnett.
MSU hasn't gone out to Nebraska and Memorial Stadium since November 2018, which was a 9-6 win for the Huskers. The Spartans are 1-6 in Lincoln all-time.
Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten back in 2011, each team has won four games against the other apiece. The home team has won the last five games in this series, as well.
